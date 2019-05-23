Woman gang-raped in Jaipur

A woman in her 20s was allegedly tortured and raped by five persons, including a doctor and a suspended police constable, in the city, the police said on Thursday.

The accused left the woman in a semi-naked state on Agra road here on Wednesday, they said.

The woman alleged that she was tortured and gang-raped on Tuesday night, they added.

“A case has been registered against five persons — Kapil Sharma, Deepesh Chaturvedi, Dr Anurag and two others who are unidentified,” DCP (East) Rahul Jain said.

The DCP said the case is being probed from all angles.

Previous rape case

The woman had lodged a case of rape against Mr. Sharma, who was then a police constable, at the Jyoti Nagar police station in 2018.

She alleged that Mr. Chaturvedi, who posed as an official of the State Human Rights Commission, assured her of getting Mr. Sharma arrested.

However, when she did not find any official in the SHRC by the name, she reached Mr. Chaturvedi’s residence where she was allegedly raped and tortured on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376-d (gang-rape) of the IPC.

“The suspended police constable has been detained and is being interrogated,” Mr. Jain said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital, he said.