Woman gang-raped in Hapur

Victim says she was abducted while returning home from work

A saleswoman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Hapur when she was returning from work in Ghaziabad to her residence in neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar late on Wednesday, police said.

The Hapur police have registered an FIR against three unidentified men under Section 376D of the IPC.

According to Sarvesh Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hapur, the 30-year-old said in her complaint that she was returning home in an auto. “At Lal Kuan border of Ghaziabad, she changed the auto. After one passenger got down, the driver and two others overpowered her, took her to a secluded spot in Pilakhwa area of Hapur and sexually assaulted her.”

Mr. Mishra said the victim reached the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad late at night and lodged a complaint. “As Masuri shares it boundary with Pilakhwa, the local police shared the information with us and we sent the victim for medical examination and registered an FIR against three unidentified men on Thursday,” he added.

The distance between Lal Kuan and Pilakhwa is around 24 km.

The ASP said no external marks of injury or resistance were noticed on the victim.

Mr. Mishra added police were questioning local auto rickshaw drivers and owners who work in Ghaziabad.