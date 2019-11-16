Woman gang-raped by six men in Noida park

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men on Wednesday night in Noida, the police said on Friday. Four accused have been nabbed, they said.

According to police sources, the victim hails from Kasganj.

“She lives with her mother and four sisters and was seeking a job. She came in contact with a man, who asked her to meet him in a park in Noida’s Sector 63 at 7 p.m. for a job opportunity,” said Superintendent of Police (City), Noida, Vineet Jaiswal told The Hindu.

When the victim reached the park, the man, a peon in an export company, tried to molest her.

“Soon a group of five men, who were already present there, noticed the duo. First, they chased away the man and then raped the woman,” said Mr. Jaiswal. The woman managed to reach Phase 3 police station and lodged a complaint. “An FIR was registered under Sections 354, 376 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and she was admitted to a government hospital. The medical report confirmed gangrape,” said Mr. Jaiswal.

“A reward of ₹25,000 each has been declared on the absconding accused,” said an officer.

Mr. Jaiswal said the accused were in the age group of 20-25.

“They don’t have any criminal record. Three of them work as contract labourers in a vegetable farm. The accused have confessed to have committed the crime,” said the officer.

Focus on patrolling

Mr. Jaiswal said: “We are looking into how patrolling could be improved in the area,” he said.

He said the woman has been counselled and her family has been informed about legal assistance.

“She has given her statement to the police and on Saturday her statement would be recorded in front of a Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.”

He added her name has been forwarded for assistance under the Compensation Scheme for Women Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes-2018.