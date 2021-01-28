Other States

Woman from Poonch crosses over to PoK, returned by Pakistan

A bridge dividing India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC) at Tithwal village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representation purpose.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A 36-year old woman, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Poonch, was returned by Pakistani authorities at the cross-LoC point on Thursday, officials said.

Zareena Bi from Chela Dangri had inadvertently crossed over to the other side four months back, they said.

She was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistani side at the Chakhan-Da-Bagh cross-Line of Control point, which was opened on Thursday for handing over ceremony, the officials said.

