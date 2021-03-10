Other States

Woman found dead inside room in Amethi

An 18-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house at Arsani village in Amethi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation launched, Amethi Inspector-in-charge Shyam Sunder said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he added.

