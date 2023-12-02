Woman ends life with 7-year-old son in Akola

December 02, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Akola

A woman, along with her seven-year-old son, allegedly died by suicide in a village in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday, December 1, 2023, the police said.

Bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and Shivansh were found washed up on Friday morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an officer said.

“Tickets recovered from the spot revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and travelled to Kurankhed in a bus,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered an accidental death report, the officer said, adding a probe is under way to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Tata Institute of Social Sciences call 022 25521111. Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT