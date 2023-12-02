ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life with 7-year-old son in Akola

December 02, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Akola

Bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar and Shivansh were found washed up on Friday morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village.

PTI

A woman, along with her seven-year-old son, allegedly died by suicide in a village in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday, December 1, 2023, the police said.

Bodies of Ashwini Ashtankar (33) and Shivansh were found washed up on Friday morning on the banks of Katepurna river in Kurankhed village under Borgaon Manju police station limits, an officer said.

“Tickets recovered from the spot revealed that she was a resident of Wardha district and had arrived in Akola by train and travelled to Kurankhed in a bus,” he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report, the officer said, adding a probe is under way to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Tata Institute of Social Sciences call 022 25521111. Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Related Topics

suicide / Maharashtra

