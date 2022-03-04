Woman dies, family blames intimidation by TMC leader 

Family alleges threats from the faction of the ruling party that won the civic polls in the ward in Burdwan

Family alleges threats from the faction of the ruling party that won the civic polls in the ward in Burdwan

The death of a 19-year-old student by suicide in the Burdwan town of West Bengal has brought to fore allegations of intimidation by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tuhina Khatun, a student of Burdwan Raj College, was found dead at her house in Ward Number 27 of the Burdwan Municipality late on March 2. The family members of the young woman accused Bashir Ahmed, the newly elected local TMC councillor of intimidating the young woman.

According to reports, the family of the deceased student was supporting a rival faction of the ruling party in the civic polls that was led by Mukhtar Miyan. The results of the municipal polls were declared on March 2, and soon after the declaration of results, a sketch was drawn outside the house of Tuhina Khatun. It was found on a boundary wall of the house and it showed three women hanging from a tree, with the words “ holo na, holo na” (did not happen, did not happen) scribbled below.

According to locals, the victim’s father, Junai Sheikh, who had three daughters, is known to be a TMC supporter but was opposed to the Bashir Ahmed, who won the civic polls. Jharna Bibi, sister of the deceased student, said that her sibling could not take the insults and intimidation any more. The family had alleged intimidation and threats from the faction of the ruling party that won the civic polls in the ward.

After the death, there were massive protests on Thursday outside the local TMC office with the body of the victim. The police have arrested four TMC supporters in connection with the incident. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that death is an indication of the “reign of terror” of the ruling party.

In another development, the Inspector in-charge of the Taherpur Police Station in the State’s Nadia district, was transferred a day after the results of the civic polls were announced. The transfer raised eyebrows in political circles as Taherpur Municipality is the only civic body in which the Left parties won. The TMC swept the civic polls, winning 103 of the 108 civic bodies that went to polls on February 27.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Kolkata suicide prevention helpline numbers 033-24637401, 033-24637432.