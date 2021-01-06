Woman dies after gang rape in Buduan

Illustration: The Hindu

06 January 2021 15:18 IST

A 50-year-old woman died after she was gang-raped, allegedly by a priest and his two aides, in a village in Ughaiti area of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. However, an FIR was registered only on Tuesday after a post- mortem confirmed severe injuries to the private parts of the deceased.

Her son told reporters that she used to go to the village temple every evening. “On Sunday, she didn’t return. Around 11.30 p.m., the priest and his two aides brought her home in a car. They said she fell into the dry well on the temple premises. She was bleeding profusely and soon died. Before we could ask anything, the three left,” he said.

He alleged that priest Satya Narayan and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram, were lying as they didn’t take her to hospital. “We approached the police as we felt somebody had raped her,” he said.

Locals said a video of the priest saying that the she fell into the well was circulating in the local media but the police could not nab him. They said the dry well was in an isolated area and not on the way to the temple that somebody could fall in it.

“The SHO also believed the theory of the accused till the post-mortem report revealed that she had been brutalised,” said social activist Shafi Ahmed.

Sankalp Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Budaun, said on Wednesday an FIR had been registered under sections 376D and 302 of the IPC after the medical report confirmed rape. “One of the accused has been arrested and the SHO had been suspended for the delay,” he said.