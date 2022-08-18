Woman dies a week after being set on fire in Rajasthan

The victim, Anita Regar, a teacher was attacked by relatives after she demanded her money back

Special Correspondent JAIPUR
August 18, 2022 08:03 IST

A 35-year-old woman died at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Government Hospital here on Tuesday night, about a week after she was set on fire by some of her relatives during a dispute over a monetary transaction.

The victim, identified as Anita Regar, was a teacher at a private school in Raisar village, situated 50 kms. away from Jaipur. She had reportedly lent ₹2.50 lakh to the accused persons, who were her relatives. The dispute arose when she demanded the money back.

The accused persons allegedly poured an inflammable material on Ms. Regar and set her ablaze in Raisar village on August 10. She was admitted to the government hospital in Jamwa Ramgarh with 70% burn injuries and was later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

Ms. Regar succumbed to her injuries after a week. The police had earlier registered a case against the accused for attempt to murder, which will be changed into murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and investigation launched accordingly. No arrest was made in the case till Wednesday.

