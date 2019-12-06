Woman dancer shot at during Chitrakoot marriage function, two arrested

Two persons, including a village pradhan, were arrested in Chitrakoot district of Bundelkhand after a woman dancer was shot on stage while performing at a marriage function.

A video clip of the chilling incident was widely shared on social media.

The incident took place on either November 30 or December 1, when two dancers were seen performing on stage in Tikra village at the wedding of headman Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. When the music stopped, some men in the audience were heard complaining. Soon after, a shot was heard in the background and a man warns, "goli chal jayegi (bullets will be fired). Then, one of the two dancers was suddenly shot at as she turned her back.

She was reportedly hit on the chin.

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) was lodged at the Mau police station.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal on Friday said two persons, including the gram pradhan, were arrested. The injured dancer is being treated in Lucknow and according to doctors her condition is now fine, said the officer.