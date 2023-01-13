Woman cricketer found dead in Odisha jungle

January 13, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CUTTACK

The body of 26-year-old woman cricketer who went missing on Wednesday was found hanging from a tree in a jungle in Cuttack (Rural) district on Friday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajashree Swain, hailing from Puri district. Rajashree, a right-arm fast bowler and a middle-order batter was staying in a hotel here while attending a camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). She was reportedly upset after being denied a berth in the 16-member Odisha women’s team.

The police said the cause of death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

“She was very upset and was crying on Wednesday evening after the team was announced and soon went missing,” Rajshree’s roommate said.

A missing complaint was lodged at the Mangalabag police station by coach Pushpanjali Banerjee as Rajashree’s mobile phone was found switched off and she had not returned to her hometown in Puri.

On Thursday evening, some people spotted a moped and a helmet lying unattended near the Kapursingh forest road, and informed the police. The Mangalabag police launched a search operation and found the body on Friday hanging from a tree with injury marks on the face.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Gurudijhatia police station, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police said. He added that a thorough investigation would be conducted from all angles, including into the allegation of foul play levelled by the family members of the deceased.

While family members maintained that Rajashree was deliberately refused a berth in the team despite delivering good performances, the OCA said the allegations were baseless.

Chief executive officer of the OCA Subrat Behera, expressing shock over the incident, said the selection of the team was done in a very transparent manner.

“If OCA was acting in a prejudiced manner then, how did she find a place in the 25-member probable team, which attended the camp,” Mr. Behera asked.