Woman constable found on train with stab injuries is stable, U.P. govt. tells Allahabad High Court

September 05, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday told the Allahabad High Court that the woman constable, found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in a coach of Saryu Express, is now stable and is under treatment.

The government was responding to the court notice issued to the Union of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Railways/Railway Board, New Delhi; the, Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF), State of Uttar Pradesh through its Secretary, Ministry of Home, and the State Commission for Women, Uttar Pradesh, in the case where the constable was found by a passenger boarding the train at the Ayodhya junction. Railway officials said the injured constable was stationed in Sultanpur district with the women helpline cell and was travelling to Ayodhya for work.

The submissions regarding the victim’s health and investigation in the matter were made by Puja Yadav, Superintendent of Police for GRP, Lucknow. She told the court that forensic evidence had been collected from the spot but the statement of the victim could not be recorded as she was not fit to provide the same.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in a special hearing which took place on Sunday night at the residence of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker.

Advocate Sri Ram Kaushik had also filed a letter petition in the case and maintained that the Railways and the authorities have completely failed to implement the various safety measures involving fundamental rights of women.

“The present incident clearly shows the utter violation of certain provisions of the Indian Railways Act. Moreover, the Railway Protection Force has failed in discharge of its duties and responsibilities in giving effect to the rules and regulations formulated for the protection of passengers,” the petitioner said.