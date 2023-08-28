Woman BJP functionary's murder | Two Nagpur police teams search for body in Madhya Pradesh

August 28, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Nagpur

Two teams from Nagpur Police Department have gone to Madhya Pradesh to search for the body of Sana Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary from Nagpur who went missing earlier this month and is presumed murdered allegedly by her estranged husband and his associates, an official said on August 28.

Sana Khan (34), a member of the BJP's minority cell in Nagpur, had gone to the house of her estranged husband Amit Sahu alias Pappu in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 2 after having a fight over the phone with him.

She went missing then and a probe that began on August 5 zeroed in on Sahu and his associates for allegedly killing her and disposing of her body.

"The two Nagpur police teams with a PSI each will search an area of almost 150 km in the vicinity of Hiran and Narmada rivers as the accused have said they dumped the corpse in a water body," the official said.

“The bag in which the body was kept has been found. The search so far has included help from Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Response Force. It was called off on Friday and resumed on Monday. The body of a woman was found in a well 300 km from Jabalpur but Sana Khan’s kin had said it was not hers,” he said.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the Nagour police official added.

