Woman attempts suicide at Police Commissioner’s office in Gurugram

A 28-year-old woman on Thursday tried to commit suicide at the Police Commissioner’s office here over a matrimonial dispute.

She was booked under Section 190 (Threat of injury to induce person to refrain from applying for protection to public servant) and arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Usha Kundu, said the woman had earlier attempted suicide on two occasions and got rape cases registered against her husband and a doctor in different police stations in Gurugram.

The woman got a rape case registered against her husband at Sector 51 Women Police Station on October 3. Her complaint came two days after her husband approached New Colony Police Station saying that the woman had married him without being legally divorced from her previous husband. He also accused her of “mentally” and “physically” harassing her and alleged that she had been demanding ₹10 lakh from him. Both the matters are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the woman reached the Police Commissioner’s office and tried to commit suicide, but was overpowered, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

The woman had come in contact with her present husband online during lockdown while searching for the job of a patient care-taker and the two got married at a temple on September 2. “The woman shifted to Gurugram to stay with her husband after the marriage, but the two were seen fighting at public places in two different police station areas. On one occasion, the traffic police personnel found them squabbling on the road. However, they told the police that they were a couple and were let off,” said Mr. Boken.

In February, the woman had attempted suicide and got a rape case registered against a doctor at DLF Phase-III police station. “The doctor was arrested and later released on bail,” said Ms. Kundu. In August, she again attempted suicide and got a case registered against her husband at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station in Delhi. However, the matter was settled after the man agreed to marry her.

Her divorce case with her previous husband is pending in Allahabad Hight Court since 2017, said Mr. Boken.

Ms. Kundu said that the woman would be counselled given the fact that she has tried to commit suicide on at least three occasions.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).