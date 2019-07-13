Wives from PoK hold protest in Srinagar

Several wives of Kashmiris from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday held a protest along with their children in Srinagar to put pressure on the Centre and the State government to issue them travel documents to cross the Line of Control (LoC) and visit their families.

Wearing veils and carrying kids in their arms, the women, who married Kashmiri men when they went to PoK for arms training in the 1990s, appealed to the governments of Pakistan and India to devise a mechanism “to allow them free movement across the LoC”.

“Many women (from PoK) are suffering from depression. We are neither given citizenship nor being deported back. Our grievances should be addressed by the goverment,” said one such woman during a press conference in Srinagar.

She claimed that around 350 women and children used the Nepal route to come to Kashmir along with their husbands to avail of the rehabilitation policy of the Omar Abdullah government in 2010.

“However, ever since we came to this place, we are denied basic rights. We should be allowed to meet our families in Pakistan,” said another PoK wife on the condition of anonymity.

An official said over 150 women from PoK have settled in Kashmir along with their ex-militant husbands. Three of them reportedly committed suicide. The first suicide case, of Saira Begam (35), wife of Abdul Majid Lone, was reported on April 10, 2014 from Bandipora’s Naidkhai village, around 40 km away from Srinagar.

According to a government report, around 212 men returned from PoK through Nepal and other routes between 2010-12, 90 men brought their families along.

According to a J&K High Court judgment in 1971, in the Mohsin Shah case, no deportation exercise can take place for such couples because “one person had merely travelled from one part of India to another”.