Within 6 months of militancy-free zone, Srinagar sees 7 recruits

Strict watch: CRPF personnel on alert in Srinagar on Saturday, following a grenade attack in Baramulla.

13 March 2021 22:42 IST

Just within six months of Srinagar being declared a militants-free zone, the J&K police on Saturday released a list of nine “wanted militants”, with seven recruits identified from the city and operating from the capital.

“Yes, militancy in Srinagar was brought to the level of being a free zone in September 2020, when most recruits from the city were either neutralised or arrested. However, the latest list of wanted militants have seven from or around the city,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

According to the police records, Waseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam, Srinagar joined militancy on December 20, 2020; Shahid Khursheed from Methan, Chanapora, joined on February 6, 2021; Irfan Ahmed Sofi from Astan Mohalla, Natipora joined on December 14, 2020; Bilal Ahmed Bhat from Natipora joined on February 14, 2020 and Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, on August 5, 2020.

Abirar Nadeem Bhat from Eidgah has been active but outside Srinagar since December 12, 2018. Another militant Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant joined militancy in 2012 and again in 2015 and another militant Ubaid Shafi Dar is from Firdousabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar.

“Muhammad Abbas Sheikh from Rampora, Koimoh in Kulgam, in south Kashmir is among those operating in Srinagar,” the police said.

The police have offered to reward “informers suitably”.

Mr. Kumar said among the wanted listed included “associates of terrorists”. “There is a new emerging wherein over ground workers carry out grenade throwing, pistol shooting like those involved in the killing of owner’s son at the Krishna Dhaba (on February 17). The dhaba attackers were not listed terrorists” he said.

Two policemen were also killed on February 19 by a militant, “who does not live very far away from the location of the attack”.

According to the police records, 20 militants were killed in nine encounters in Srinagar in 2020, as the security forces launched operations at multiple levels “to disallow the militants to regroup and camp in Srinagar”.