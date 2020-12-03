Withdraw support to govt. in Haryana, Cong. tells JJP

‘Listen to your conscience on Centre’s agriculture laws’

Congress leaders in Haryana on Wednesday called upon the Jannayak Janta Party legislators, Independents and the BJP MLAs in favour of the farming community “to listen to their conscience” on the Centre’s agriculture laws and part ways with the ruling BJP-JJP government in the State.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the JJP, which won 10 seats by seeking votes against the BJP before the Assembly election, had betrayed the people of the State by extending support to the BJP last year.

‘Stand with people’

“Now, JJP has an opportunity to withdraw its support to the government and stand in favour of the people of Haryana,” she said.

She also appealed to Independents as well as BJP MLAs, who are in favour of farming community, to join the farmers in their fight against the Central laws.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also called on the JJP and Independent MLAs supporting the government to withdraw support.

“Such leaders have shown greater love for power than farmers’ interests,” he said.

‘People feel betrayed’

“The annadata farmer of the State has been forced to take to the roads and the JJP and Independent MLAs, who took their votes, are enjoying power. They sought votes against the BJP government but are now supporting them. There is anger among the people as they feel betrayed as these MLAs are not speaking a word against the government which is using batons, tear gas and water cannons on the farmers who are agitating in a democratic and peaceful manner,” Mr. Hooda added.