Withdraw PPP model for govt. hospitals in Rajasthan: JSA

The Rajasthan Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of the NITI Aayog’s plan to link private medical colleges with the government district hospitals, in which the private entities can convert half of the hospital beds into paid beds.

The JSA urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reject the public-private partnership policy formulated by NITI Aayog for the health sector.

The JSA, which functions as a Statewide network of organisations working on health rights, said the NITI Aayog’s proposal amounted to an “unnecessary intrusion” of the Union government with a “very regressive” model to commercialise the already small public health system. The PPP model, if executed, would further reduce access to public health institutions, it said.

JSA convener Narendra Gupta said it was ironic that the NITI Aayog was “so brazenly” admitting that the government lacked in resources and finances to meet the basic health needs of common citizens.

“This despite the fact that only 25% of non-hospitalised and 45% of hospitalised patients seek health care from public health institutions,” he said.

A NITI Aayog draft policy document has stated that the PPP model was being proposed for offering district hospitals to private entities to set up medical colleges in view of limited resources available with the Union and State governments. The document also states that this model is based on the PPP arrangements operative in Gujarat and Karnataka and has been developed on the basis of “international best practices”.

An investigation by JSA has revealed that there was no PPP model operative in Karnataka and only one such arrangement was functional in Gujarat, involving the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhuj, under a corporate social responsibility project.

Letter to CM Gehlot

In a letter to the CM, signed by Dr. Gupta, health activist Chhaya Pancholi and civil rights activist Kavita Srivastava, the JSA said that no consultations with the State governments were carried out by NITI Aayog before formulating the PPP model. The JSA requested Mr. Gehlot to reject the proposal with a message to NITI Aayog to desist from formulating such models in future.