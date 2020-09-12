Other States

Withdraw cases against farmers: Cong.

A day after farmers-police clash in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, the Congress party on Friday asked the State government to withdraw cases filed against protesters within 10 days or else be ready to face a mass movement.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who visited Pipli in Kurukshetra to meet farmers and commission agents, said that the BJP-JJP government had committed an unforgivable sin by using batons against the farmers. “The government which uses lathis or bullets against farmer, can’t last long ,” said Mr. Hooda.

“We give a 10-day ultimatum to the government to take back cases registered against farmers. Otherwise we will have no other option but to launch a mass movement against the government,” he said.

