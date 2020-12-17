With nearly 4,700 recoveries, Maharashtra’s wellness rate crosses 94%

65,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Mumbai city reports 795 new cases

Recoveries continued to exceed new cases, with as many as 4,678 patients discharged across Maharashtra on Wednesday as opposed to 4,304 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As per State Health Department figures, the active cases has declined to 61,454 while the total case tally now stands at 18,80,893. With 95 deaths, the fatalities touched 48,434.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 17,69,897. The State’s recovery rate crossed 94% rising to 94.1%.

“Of a total 1,18,71,449 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,80,893 (case positivity rate of 15.84%) have returned positive with nearly 65,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.58%.

Pune district reported more than 650 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,64,376 while seven deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,649. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has currently come down further to 8,804 while its recovery rate has reached 95.09%.

Mumbai city reported 795 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,84,404 of whom only 6,958 are active. The city’s death toll rose to 11,003 with 12 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 400 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,19,761 of whom 4,479 are currently active. Ten deaths took the total death toll to 3,117.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths as its death toll rose to 1,735 while 100 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 53,550 of whom 1,194 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 20 cases and one death as the district’s reported cases reached 49,799 of whom 404 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,743.

Kolhapur continued with its trend of low cases and high recoveries, reporting a mere 26 cases and no deaths as its case tally reached 49,930 of whom 795 are active. The death toll stands at 1,657.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 278 cases and four deaths as its total case tally reached 111,278 of whom 3,048 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,800.

Jalgaon reported 60 new cases and four deaths as its case tally reached 55,398 of whom only 533 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,422.

Dr. Awate informed that 5,09,478 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 3,993 in institutional quarantine.