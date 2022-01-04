With more than 12,000 fresh infections, Maharashtra active tally breaches 50,000-mark

Mumbai reports more than 8,000 new cases of whom more than 90% are asymptomatic

Maharashtra’s case surge continued unabated as it recorded 12,160 COVID-19 cases on Monday while the active case tally breached the 50,000-mark to reach 52,422.

The State has witnessed a five-fold jump in the cases in a week, with its active tally standing a little over 10,400 on December 7.

However, a majority of the cases were either asymptomatic or mild in nature, said authorities.

Mumbai recorded 8,082 cases — the highest of the new infections of whom 90% (7,273 cases) were asymptomatic, said the authorities.

Of the 574 patients in Mumbai who were hospitalised on Monday, 71 were on oxygen. Till now, the bed occupancy is 12.2%, said the authorities. Only 3,735 of the 30,565 beds in the city were occupied till date.

The cumulative toll touched 1,41,553 with 11 fatalities reported across the State. Only 1,748 recoveries had been reported in the last 24 hours.

After Mumbai city, Thane district reported the most cases (more than 900) and a single death. Pune district reported more than 650 new infections and three deaths.

The State’s recovery rate dipped incrementally to 97.05%, said the authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.68% and the recoveries at 65,14,358.

On Monday, 68 Omicron infections were reported — 40 from Mumbai city and 17 from Pune district. This takes the Omicron tally to 578 of whom 259 have been discharged so far.