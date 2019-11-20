With livelihood hit, traditional boatmen Kewats join sit-in against Sardar Sarovar project

“Emperor Akbar ordered that the rights of ferrying on the 36 ghats on the Narmada are allowed free of any government taxes, to those sailors generation by generation, and no rulers would henceforward discontinue this order.”

However, on Wednesday, the Kewats, conferred the right by the Mughal king, and subsequently the Holkars, the British and independent India’s government, continued their sit-in along with other Sardar Sarovar project-affected families for the fifth day outside the Narmada Bhavan here.

“We have the traditional right to ferry goods and people across the river. And rulers since the Mughals have patronised us. But all the ghats are submerged now,” said Dinesh Kewat, clutching a faded copy of a translated document of vernacular history recording the ‘sanad’, or a certificate of title, granted by Akbar.

Six Kewat brothers from “the doabs of the Ganges” were employed by Akbar to the New Delhi Court, reads the document, dated 1634, and perused by The Hindu.

On the way to invade Mewar in Rajasthan, Akbar visited the Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district with Vazir Jai Singh and the brothers. While taking a bath at the ‘Koti Tirtha’ in the river, he lost a valuable ring in the “unfathomable waters”. “The emperor said if the ring is lost, he is afraid all his dominions are lost.”

So, the brothers dived into the river, and after two attempts, managed to retrieve the ring. “The emperor was so highly pleased that he ordered the whole of Nimar district to be placed under the control of those sailors.” Later, Akbar restricted their right to the banks.

The now 5,000 families-strong community, spread over Khargone, Barwani, Dhar and Khandwa districts, were given land free “beyond the highest flood marks” on both the banks of the river and to take for themselves “whatever may be the ferrying income”.

Until three months ago, said Mr. Kewat, the boatmen ferried pilgrims, tourists, farmers and schoolchildren, and carried logs, across the river along a 240-km stretch from Badkeshwar to Dharmraj. On a busy day, the boatmen made ₹2,000-₹3,000 a day.

Social activist Medha Patkar, along with villagers and dam oustees of Sardar Sarovar dam from Nimad region of Madhya Pradesh, protests on November 17, 2019, in Bhopal. ) | Photo Credit: PTI

“We were even roped in by rescue officials for evacuating villagers during the swelling of the backwaters. But we haven’t received our payment until now,” he added. As the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat was filled to its brim of 138.68 m, 178 villages in Madhya Pradesh on the river’s banks were submerged by backwaters.

An expansive mass of backwaters has made boating perilous. “We want the government to provide us with bigger, motor boats and set up ghats. How can we even take out our boats without the ghats?” asked Mr. Kewat, of Maheshwar in Khargone district.

The receding water level in the river after rains each year gave them, as well as fishermen, another opportunity. “We used to cultivate muskmelons and watermelons on the banks by paying a fine to the government,” said Ritesh Mandloi, 23, of Anjad in Barwani district.

After the level rose, this opportunity to make extra income, and an alternative occupation, was lost, said Jitendra Kahar, 29, a fisherman from Bijasan in Barwani district. “The fruits from this region were popular in Indore.”

According an order dated June 5, 2017, of the Narmada Valley Development Authority, displaced boatmen should be given priority for the new ghats that would be constructed. Even during displacement, their services should be taken on a priority to provide them employment. “The ghats haven’t been built yet,” claimed Mr. Kewat.

“Boatmen have been allotted plots 5-10 km away from the banks. How do you expect them to continue practising their tradition?” asked Medha Patkar, leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan.