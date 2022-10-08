With investment promotion plans, Ashok Gehlot invites industrialists to Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s GDP has increased by ₹3 lakh crore in the past three years despite challenges, says CM at Rajasthan Summit-2022

Laying emphasis on the Congress government’s investment-friendly policies, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sought the support of industrialists for the State’s progress with a robust infrastructure, quality human resource, transparent governance and massive employment generation.

Mr. Gehlot said the State’s GDP had increased by ₹3 lakh crore in the past three years.

Inaugurating the two-day Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022 here, Mr. Gehlot said the policy framework, skilled labour, excellent road network and a better law and order situation would play an important role in making the State a favourable investment destination. Leading industrialists such as Gautam Adani, Anil Agrawal and C.K. Birla were present at the mega event. Over 3,000 delegates from India and abroad are attending the summit, which is devoted to the theme of “committed and delivered”.

The Chief Minister affirmed that Rajasthan had emerged as the “best option” for investors because of its leading position in solar and wind power generation, an abundant mineral wealth, vast natural resources and an immense potential in the field of petrochemicals with the construction of oil refinery in Barmer district.

“Rajasthan is making progress in all fields... The State GDP has increased by ₹3 lakh crore despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. The per capita income and happiness index have also registered an increase,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Innovation hubs were being set up in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota to promote startups, while the single window system and one-stop shop had made it easier to establish industrial units, he added.

The enactment of MSME Facilitation Act, 2019, and the policy formulation to give a relaxation of five years in approvals and inspections to industry players would immensely help the investors, Mr. Gehlot said. He pointed out that his government had also given industry status to the tourism sector by giving it all benefits available to the industrial sector.

Memorandums of understanding and letters of intent worth ₹10.44 lakh crore were signed ahead of the summit in the roadshows at international, national and State levels in the past one year.

Adani Group chairman Mr. Adani announced an investment of ₹65,000 crore in the State over the next five to seven years for setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding the cement plants and upgrading the Sanganer airport near Jaipur. The Adani Group will also open two medical colleges in the districts where the facility does not exist.

The Tata Power also announced its plans to develop about 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, mainly solar energy, in the next five years in the State. Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha said the company would develop up to 8,000 MW of utility scale projects, 1,000 MW of solar rooftop and 1,50,000 solar pumps. The expansion projects will generate employment for more than 6,000 persons.

Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated 25 new industrial areas and 18 industrial units, besides performing ground breaking for 33 units at the summit. The Rajasthan Ratna awards were conferred on six persons in the inaugural ceremony and the conclaves devoted to tourism, future-ready units, agri-business, startups and non-resident Rajasthanis were organised on the summit’s first day.