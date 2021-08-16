With DDC polls, ‘Jungle Raj’ has come to an end in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

National flag fluttering on the Hari Parbat Fort during the 75th Independence Day celebration in Srinagar.

Srinagar

16 August 2021 01:23 IST

I-Day functions pass off peacefully and Internet and mobile services not snapped, unlike in the past. Video shows Muzaffar Wani, father of Burhan Wani, unfurling tricolour at a school in Tral.

Amid tight security, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his Independence Day address in Srinagar, on Sunday said “Jungle Raj in the Union Territory (UT) has come to an end.” All I-Day functions passed off peacefully and the Internet and mobile services were not snapped, unlike in the past.

“Violence-free and successful District Development Council (DDC) polls in 2020 saw a record number of participation of people. With it, the 'Jungle Raj' in J&K has ended forever,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

He praised the August 5, 2019 decision to revoke J&K's special constitutional position, saying “It has marked the new beginning in J&K”.

'Militancy a hurdle'

Describing militancy as a hurdle in the path of development and progress, the L-G said, “Whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth. I call upon such misguided youngsters that terrorism is a curse for peace and development.”

Recalling the words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee regarding Kashmir, “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat”, L-G Sinha said, “By following the path shown by him, we are trying to implement comprehensive and constructive programmes for social equality in J&K.”

He said the next 25 years will see a new wave of development and peace. “A collective approach will be put in place to achieve new targets and goals till 2045,” the L-G said.

The L-G administration has also christened many institutions in the memory of freedom fighters, brave soldiers and personalities from different fields including Maqbool Sherwani, Brigadier Rajendra Singh, Deputy SP Ayub Pandit, Mali Begum, Inspector Arshad Khan, Sub Inspector Altaf Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, Lasa Kaul etc. on the occasion.

Focus on migrant Pandit properties

In an indirect reference to migrant Kashmiri Pandits, L-G Sinha said this is also the time to heal the old wounds.

“The administration has decided to constitute a mechanism to provide justice to those families, whose properties have been illegally bought under pressure or encroached upon by certain elements. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood for this universe.”

Flags unfurled across J&K

Most government buildings, including around 30,000 educational institutes, hoisted the tricolour and sang the national anthem in J&K.

A viral video online showed Muzaffar Wani, father of slain militant ‘commander’ Burhan Wani, unfurling the tricolour at a school in south Kashmir’s Tral. Mr. Wani is a principal in a government school. The killing of Burhan Wani fuelled a five-month long street protests in 2016, which left around 100 civilians dead.

No internet blackout

No violence was reported during the functions held in all districts in the UT.

For the first time since 2003, the police decided not to snap mobile and Internet services on the occasion. “There is neither Internet shutdown nor restrictions,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

Security agencies had put in place anti-drone system and drone-based aerial surveillance across the Union Territory to keep militants and protesters at bay.