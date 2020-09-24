With another 20,000 case surge, Maharashtra breaches 12.50 lakh mark

As many as 479 deaths push the total death toll to 33,886

Maharashtra reported 21,029 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its total case tally breached the 12.50 lakh-mark to reach 12,63,799, of whom 2,73,477 are active.

As many as 479 deaths pushed the total death toll to 33,886.

However, the case spike was nearly matched by recoveries- as many as 19,476 patients were discharged to take the cumulative recoveries till date to 9,56,030.

“Of a total 61,06,787 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,63,799 [20.69%]) have returned positive with more than 89,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 75.65%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.68%, he added.

Pune reported more than 3,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,70,866, while 61 deaths saw its total toll climb to 5,429. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district is less than 42,000, with the district’s recovery rate exceeding 81%.

In Mumbai

Mumbai reported 2,360 cases to take its total case tally to 1,90,264, of whom 27,186 are active. Forty-nine fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,604.

Nagpur district reported a high fatality surge of 58 new deaths, taking the total to 1,827. A big jump of nearly 1,900 cases took the district’s total case tally to 68,843, of whom 19,247 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur, too, reported a sharp fatality spike of 63 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,196. As many as 472 cases took its total case tally to 40,0057, of whom 7,994 are active.

Sangli reported 690 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 33,595, of whom 10,515 are active. With 36 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 1,020.

Satara reported 28 fatalities to take its cumulative death toll to 787. As many as 604 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 32,005, of whom 8,991 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a massive spike of more than 1,800 cases as its total tally reached 67,831, of whom 14,894 are active. With 13 deaths today, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,179.

Jalgaon reported more than 500 cases and five deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 44,742, of whom 8,353 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,167.

Ahmednagar reported a huge surge of 846 cases, as its total case tally rose to 37,529, of whom 7,979 are active ones. Sixteen deaths took the total death toll to 613.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 20 deaths, as its fatality count rose to 1,782. As many as 791 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 63,000 mark.

The Navi Mumbai civic body recorded 11 deaths and 480 cases, to take the total death toll to 838. Its total case tally to 37,256.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 18,75,424 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 34,457 in institutional quarantine facilities.