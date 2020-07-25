With 9,615 new cases, State tally crosses 3.5 lakh

Pune

25 July 2020 00:18 IST

278 fatalities take death toll to 13,132; number of recoveries near 2 lakh

Maharashtra reported its third consecutive spike of over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 9,615 cases taking the State’s total case tally beyond 3.5 lakh to reach 3,57,117.

A high fatality surge of 278 deaths saw the total death toll rise to 13,132.

“Till date, of a total 17,87,306 laboratory samples, 3,57,117 (19.8%) have tested positive with nearly 50,000 samples being tested across the State in 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the recovery rate stood at 55.99% while its fatality rate was 3.68%.

Of the total case tally, 1,43,714 are active, said State Health Department officials.

With 5,714 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recoveries till date has gone up to 1,99,967.

Over 2,500 cases in Pune

Pune district reported yet another massive surge of over 2,500 new cases and a high fatality spike of 74 deaths as its case tally surged to 69,919 while its death toll reached 1,666. District authorities said of the total case tally, a little over 24,000 were active. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported a record-high surge of 843 cases.

With 1,057 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally reached has 1,06,980. Significantly, its number of active cases has come down to 22,443. With 54 new deaths reported today, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,984.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 13 deaths, taking its death toll to 356 while Mira-Bhayander reported 16 fatalities as the toll rose to 255.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur saw a massive spike of 245 fresh cases as its tally surged to 3,327 of whom 2,138 are active. The district’s death toll has reached 80.

Nashik and Jalgaon, the two major hotspots in north Maharashtra, reported 15 and 13 fatalities respectively. Nashik reported a massive surge of 439 fresh cases as its case tally rose to 11,740 of whom 4,853 are active. Jalgaon reported a big spike of 245 cases as its total tally reached 8,746 of whom 2,512 are active.

In the MMR, Thane reported another big spike of 546 new cases as the district’s total case tally crossed the 30,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 369 new cases, taking its total case tally to 20,249.

Navi Mumbai reported 331 new cases taking its total case tally to 14,495. Raigad district reported a big surge of 314 cases as its total tally touched 7,209, while 10 deaths took its cumulative death toll to 132.

Spurt in Aurangabad

Aurangabad in Marathwada saw a spurt of 268 cases as its tally reached 11,246. Of these, 4,776 are active. With five deaths reported across the district today, the death toll has risen to 431.

Dr. Awate said 8,88,976 people across the State were in home quarantine and 45,838 were in institutional quarantine facilities.