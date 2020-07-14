With 6,497 new cases, State tally crosses 2.6 lakh

Maharashtra reported 6,497 more COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths on Monday, taking total cases to nearly 2.61 lakh and the death toll to 10,482.

State Health Department officials said just 1,05,637 of the cases are active, with 4,182 patients being discharged on Monday taking total recoveries to 1,44,507. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stood at 55.38% and the case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 4.02%.

Mumbai nears 95,000

Mumbai reported 1,158 new cases, taking its tally to 94,146. However, only 22,900 of these are active cases. The city also reported 47 more deaths, taking its death toll to 5,335. Areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to rise faster than the State capital, with 2,649 cases on Monday, taking cases in the region to 82,721.

Within the MMR, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported the highest cases, 494, followed by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) with 353 cases. The total cases in the two corporations are now virtually the same, with TMC’s tally at 15,110 and Kalyan-Dombivali fast catching up, with 15,105 cases.

Pune district reported a surge of over 1,600 new cases as its case tally breached the 40,000-mark to reach 40,180. While State Health Department figures said 22,196 of these cases were active, Pune district administration authorities claimed that active cases totalled a little over 14,500. The district reported 30 deaths as its cumulative toll rose to 1,127.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported ten deaths as its total toll reached 300.

Navi Mumbai added 248 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 11,085, while Ulhasnagar reported 234 cases, taking the tally to 4,615. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded big spikes of 223 and 289 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 6,183 and 8,182.

Raigad district saw a big upsurge of 230 fresh cases as its total touched 4,457, while Panvel recorded a big surge of 176 new cases, taking its cumulative tally to 4,408. Five fatalities were reported from Panvel, taking its death toll to 101.

Surge in Jalgaon, Nashik

Jalgaon and Nashik — the two hotbeds in north Maharashtra — reported big surges of more than 200 cases each; Jalgaon saw a rise of 220 fresh cases, taking case tally to 6,030 of whom 2,169 were active. With 236 new cases, Nashik’s tally has reached 7,316 of whom 2,807 are active.

Likewise, the rise in cases continued in Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in Marathwada, which reported 215 new cases, taking its tally to 8,432 of whom 3,787 are active cases. With three deaths today, the district’s death toll has now reached 341.

“Till date, of a total 13,42,792 laboratory samples, 2,60,924 (19.43%) have tested positive with nearly 25,000 samples being tested on Monday,” Dr. Awate said. He also said 6,87,353 people across the State were in home quarantine and 41,660 were in institutional quarantine facilities.