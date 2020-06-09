With 2,553 new cases,Maharashtra’s total case tally inches towards 90,000 mark

There was no let-up in Maharashtra’s COVID-19 situation as the State reported another big surge of 2,553 fresh cases on Monday to take its cumulative tally to 88,528, while 109 new deaths pushed the total number of fatalities to 3,169.

As per State Health Department figures, only 44,374 of the total cases are active cases.

As many as 1,661 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 40,975.

Mumbai’s total case tally has now crossed the 50,000-mark to reach 50,085, with the city reporting 1,311 new cases today. The city presently has 26,345 active cases.

As many as 64 of the new deaths reported today were from Mumbai city, taking the total death toll to 1,702.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate had increased to 46.28% while its case fatality rate stood at 3.57%.

Besides fatalities from Mumbai, eight deaths were from reported from Aurangabad in the Marathwada region to take the district’s death count to 100.

As per State Health Department officials, seven deaths were reported from Pune district to take the district’s toll to 413. However, Pune district authorities said the death toll had already risen to 420.

Similarly, while State health authorities said that Solapur district in Pune division reported six deaths to take its total toll to 110, Pune Divisional authorities said that the district’s death toll had already climbed to 115.

Jalgaon, which along with Nashik is turning out to be another virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported six deaths to take its total death toll to 115.

Deaths were also reported from other districts like Nanded, Nashik and Ratnagiri among other parts of the State.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 32 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between May 3 and June 5. 72.5% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 9,877 with the district reporting a massive spike of more than 180 new cases today.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued unabated, with 209 new COVID-19 cases taking the district’s total tally to 6,257.

Navi Mumbai reported a similarly big spike of more than 106 new cases as its total tally reached 3,590.

“Till date, of a total 5,64,331 laboratory samples, 88,528 (15.68%) have been tested positive with almost 13,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 5,64,736 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 26,760 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are currently 3,510 active containment zones in the State, said Dr. Awate.