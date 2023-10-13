With 2024 election in sight, Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan held by U.P. BJP Minority Morcha

October 13, 2023 04:00 am | Updated October 12, 2023 10:14 pm IST - Lucknow

In an attempt at reaching out to the Muslim community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha on Thursday organised ‘Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan’ (Mega campaign for Sufi dialogue) at the State party headquarters in Lucknow.

In the meeting, training was imparted to the people of Sufi community about how to effectively promote the work done by the BJP government for the Muslims in particular, and minorities in general.

Speaking at the meeting Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary reiterated that the saffron party is committed of taking all sections along in the broader vision of India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji talks about 140 crore people and about the last man in the society. Welfare of the poor is our top priority,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

U.P. BJP chief added the people of India have made up their mind to make Mr. Modi, the Prime Minister again in 2024 and minority community will work for this at the booth level across U.P.

“The Opposition lacks policy and vision for the country, the public has made up its mind to make Modiji the Prime Minister again in 2024. My minority friends will also work for this at their respective booths. More than four crore minorities in U.P. are getting benefits of various welfare schemes,” he said, adding it is the moral responsibility of BJP Minority Morcha workers to meet beneficiaries of government schemes among minorities and work in favour of the BJP at respective booths.

“Sufi ideology is working for decades to promote peace and brotherhood and I hope you all will make positive efforts for prosperity in the country and to eliminate fundamentalism,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, praised the U.P. government for doing welfare oriented work for the masses without discrimination adding the Sufi Samvad initiative will be taken to every corner of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the meeting, the BJP Minority Morcha State president, Kunwar Basit Ali, said that such meetings would highlight the ideology of peace and development which is also the mantra of PM Modi. “Congress and the Samajwadi Party provoked the Muslim community aimed at reaping political dividend, while our PM talks about Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas [Patronage from all, Progress for All] through the initiative of Sufi Samvaad we will highlight his message,” said Mr. Ali.

In the recent times, the BJP is continuously reaching out to Muslim population in U.P. through outreach initiatives. The Muslims constitutes roughly 20% of the State’s electorate and have sizeable presence in more than 25 parliamentary seats out of which they play a significant role in deciding outcome in at least 20 constituencies. The party doubled tickets to the Muslims in recently concluded local body polls with 395 tickets, in comparison of hardly 180 tickets in the last local body polls and nominated former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.