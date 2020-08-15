With 12,608 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally crosses 5.7 lakh

Pune

15 August 2020 00:31 IST

More than 10,000 discharged as recovery rate rises over 70%

For the fourth time in a week, Maharashtra reported a single-day jump of over 12,000 COVID-19 cases, with 12,608 new cases on Friday taking the total case tally to 5,72,734. A high number of 364 deaths pushed the toll to 19,427.

With 10,484 patients being discharged on Friday, the number of recoveries stands at 4,01,442, taking the State’s recovery rate to over 70% for the first time, according to Health Department officials.

With this surge (the third-highest single-day spike), the number of active cases, which were under the 1.5 lakh mark until a week ago, has now risen to 1,51,555.

“Till date, of the 30,45,085 laboratory samples, 5,72,734 (18.8%) have tested positive with nearly 79,000 samples tested across the State in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 70.09%,” said the State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had marginally come down to 3.39%.

With just 979 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally reached has 1,28,535, of which only 19,337 are active. With 47 deaths, Mumbai’s total death toll has risen to 7,038.

Pune district reported another surge of over 2,500 new cases and a record-high spike of 100 fatalities as its total case tally reached 1,24,641, while its death toll shot to 3,057. The Pune district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 27,000 with the recovery rate at 75%.

Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra reported 14 and 19 deaths respectively. Kolhapur’s total death toll now stands at 326 while that of Sangli stands at 188.

The district’s grim upsurge in cases continued with another massive spike of 732 new ones taking its total tally to 12,745 of whom 6,260 are active. Sangli reported its biggest surge in days, with 323 fresh cases, as its total case tally rose to 5,744 of whom 2,201 are active.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra, a major virus hotbed in this region, reported 19 deaths as its total death toll rose to 650. The district witnessed another staggering surge of 941 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 24,444 of whom 8,003 are active.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, another major virus hotspot in the region, saw a massive surge of 580 fresh cases while reporting 12 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 126,858 of whom 4,913 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 666.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane district reported 24 deaths and 421 fresh cases, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,269 while its total case tally crossed 39,000.

The Navi Mumbai region reported 13 deaths to take its total death toll to 538 while 393 new cases took its total tally to 22,011.

Raigad reported eight deaths as its total toll rose to 341, while a sharp case surge of 328 took its total tally to 12,836.

Ahmednagar reported a consecutive second day surge of more than 500 new cases to take the district’s total case tally to 12,152 of whom 3,622 are active. With five new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 128.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 10,32,105 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 37,386 were in institutional quarantine facilities.