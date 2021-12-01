Winter session of Odisha Assembly set to be stormy

BJP, Congress to corner the Naveen Patnaik Government over woman teacher’s murder issue

The winter session of Odisha Assembly, which commences from Wednesday and continues till December 31, is set to witness uproarious scenes with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress declaring to corner the Government over Mamita Meher murder case, corruption and general law and order issue.

Apart from the woman teacher’s murder case, the BJP’s legislative party on Tuesday resolved to raise issues such as violence against women, irregularities in paddy procurement and corruption in spending of District Mineral Foundation fund and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Congress also made it clear that before any discussions to take place on the floor of State Assembly, the Government must give concrete assurance on investigating into the murder of Mamita Meher and the conspiracy behind the brutal killing.

“Mamita Meher murder case and involvement of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the crime have been discussed in detail in the BJP legislative party meeting. The law and order situation in the State has also completely collapsed. Besides, the party would give emphasis over the issue of paddy procurement,” said BJP Chief Whip Mohan Charan Majhi.

“We will request the Government to cooperate with us in discussing Mamita Meher murder case. If the Government behaves cowardly and does not cooperate, we will chalk out our own strategy to make the Government accountable,” said Narasingha Mishra, leader of Congress Legislative Party.

“There are many issues to be raised in the Assembly. We will give priority to Mamita Meher murder issue. We want justice to the woman teacher. There is criminal conspiracy behind the murder. Now the killer and his accomplices are arrested. Where are the conspirators? Conspiracy cannot be hatched by single person. Where are the other persons and where is the investigation heading?” he asked.

Political observers said they were not expecting the House to function normally.

Mamita Meher, teacher at Sunshine English Medium School, Mahaling in Kalahandi district was reportedly strangulated to death by Gobina Sahu, promoter of the school in October. Opposition parties accused Minister Mr. Mishra of having link with Sahu for which investigation was diluted.

To counter the BJP and the Congress, the ruling Biju Janata Dal is likely to raise the issue of hike in fuel and cooking gas price.