Will write to EC demanding ban on poll surveys, says Mayawati

‘Casteist media’ deliberately shows BSP in a weak condition, she says

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said she would write to the Election Commission seeking ban on all pre-poll surveys by agencies and media six months before any elections so that the polls are not impacted and the business of these agencies under the garb of surveys is shut.

At a public meeting on the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, Ms. Mayawati said as elections approach the “casteist media” or “media sponsored against the BSP” would deliberately show the BSP to be in a weak condition to hurt the party till voting or declaration of polls.

“The party people should not be misled by this in any manner.”

Ms. Mayawati give the example of the recent polls in Bengal where the TMC had returned to power. She said while the survey agencies had shown Mamta Banerjee to be trailing, the results proved to be opposite.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early 2022.