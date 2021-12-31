‘Will vaccinate students in batches’

Mumbai

31 December 2021 01:26 IST

Maharashtra government may not order closure of schools despite rising COVID-19 cases in the State. This was decided at a meeting of the State COVID-19 task force, attended by Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters after a two-hour-long meeting of the task force, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government is planning to vaccinate students by taking them to vaccination centres in batches instead of giving them jabs within schools.

“Even the Centre has not said anything about needing parents’ permission before giving vaccine shots to students. What we are doing is for the better health of students,” said Mr. Tope.

The Minister said no decision on a lockdown has been taken. “Everyone was unanimous over the fact that crowded places should be avoided,” he said.