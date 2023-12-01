HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will ‘treat’ you right here: JD-U MLA threatens govt. doctor in Bihar’s Begusarai

The Opposition BJP has condemned the incident and taken shots at the law and order situation under the CM Nitish Kumar’s government

December 01, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary
Matihani MLA Rajkumar Singh threatens a government doctor with dire consequences in this screengrab from a viral video.

Matihani MLA Rajkumar Singh threatens a government doctor with dire consequences in this screengrab from a viral video. | Photo Credit: viral video on Social Media

In a viral video of a heated exchange between Janata Dal (United) MLA Rajkumar Singh and a doctor in the Sadar hospital in Bihar’s Begusarai, the legislator is seen threatening the government employee with dire consequences. The event transpired outside the hospital’s burns ward after the doctor refused to attend to minor victims of a bomb blast.

Mr. Singh, the JD(U) MLA from the Matihani Assembly constituency, visited the Sadar hospital in Begusarai on Wednesday evening to check on the children, who had been injured in an explosion that occurred on November 28. The blast, caused by the detonation of a crude bomb in a house in ward no. 10 of Pahsara West, injured six children who were playing on the abandoned property. The family members of the children complained to the MLA about the ‘negligent’ attitude of the doctors.

According to sources, when Mr. Singh inquired with Dr. Chandan Kumar, who is in charge of the burns ward, the doctor told him to check with a paediatrician instead. Irked by this response, Mr. Singh lost his cool. “Are you sick? I’ll take your job. Will ‘treat’ you right here,” the MLA allegedly told the doctor. Mr. Singh also asked one of his men to call the civil surgeon, and told him that the doctor sitting in the burns ward was “engaging in extortion instead of treating the patients”.

“What type of doctors have you deputed here? You come here, or I’ll get him [Dr. Kumar] treated in the ward itself,” Mr. Singh is heard saying in the video.

“If I start beating you, you’ll come to your senses. Is this your treatment? Where do you come from?” the JD(U) MLA asks Dr. Kumar in the video. “You come here from Munger to do rangdari [extortion]?” Mr. Singh can be heard upon finding out the doctor’s provenance.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP leaders in the State have condemned the incident. They took potshots over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “law-governed” Bihar boast. “This is the good governance and rule of law in Nitish Kumar’s regime. Law and governance has collapsed in the State. This video lays it all bare,” State BJP leader Bhim Singh said.

“It will be difficult for us to work in such a terrifying atmosphere,” a doctor at the Begusarai government hospital, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu. He added that Dr. Kumar is reputed as a competent doctor, and that the “insult” must be “condemned by all”.

Related Topics

Bihar / Patna

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.