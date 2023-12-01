Will ‘treat’ you right here: JD-U MLA threatens govt. doctor in Bihar’s Begusarai

December 01, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Patna

In a viral video of a heated exchange between Janata Dal (United) MLA Rajkumar Singh and a doctor in the Sadar hospital in Bihar’s Begusarai, the legislator is seen threatening the government employee with dire consequences. The event transpired outside the hospital’s burns ward after the doctor refused to attend to minor victims of a bomb blast.

Mr. Singh, the JD(U) MLA from the Matihani Assembly constituency, visited the Sadar hospital in Begusarai on Wednesday evening to check on the children, who had been injured in an explosion that occurred on November 28. The blast, caused by the detonation of a crude bomb in a house in ward no. 10 of Pahsara West, injured six children who were playing on the abandoned property. The family members of the children complained to the MLA about the ‘negligent’ attitude of the doctors.

According to sources, when Mr. Singh inquired with Dr. Chandan Kumar, who is in charge of the burns ward, the doctor told him to check with a paediatrician instead. Irked by this response, Mr. Singh lost his cool. “Are you sick? I’ll take your job. Will ‘treat’ you right here,” the MLA allegedly told the doctor. Mr. Singh also asked one of his men to call the civil surgeon, and told him that the doctor sitting in the burns ward was “engaging in extortion instead of treating the patients”.

“What type of doctors have you deputed here? You come here, or I’ll get him [Dr. Kumar] treated in the ward itself,” Mr. Singh is heard saying in the video.

“If I start beating you, you’ll come to your senses. Is this your treatment? Where do you come from?” the JD(U) MLA asks Dr. Kumar in the video. “You come here from Munger to do rangdari [extortion]?” Mr. Singh can be heard upon finding out the doctor’s provenance.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP leaders in the State have condemned the incident. They took potshots over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “law-governed” Bihar boast. “This is the good governance and rule of law in Nitish Kumar’s regime. Law and governance has collapsed in the State. This video lays it all bare,” State BJP leader Bhim Singh said.

“It will be difficult for us to work in such a terrifying atmosphere,” a doctor at the Begusarai government hospital, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu. He added that Dr. Kumar is reputed as a competent doctor, and that the “insult” must be “condemned by all”.