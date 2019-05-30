Will treat waste I generate, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took an oath to take responsibility for treating waste generated in government offices and nominated three others, including leader of the Opposition, to take a similar oath.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence, Mr. Sawant said he would be setting up bio-digesters in all government offices to treat waste, and urged citizens to do so as well.

“I will treat the waste I generate myself. My secretariat, my government offices will also be part of this process,” Mr. Sawant said after taking the oath, a day ahead of Goa Statehood Day.

“I have also nominated Deputy Chief Ministers Vijai Sardesai, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Leader of the Opposition to take a similar oath. Let leaders start treating their own waste. People will emulate them,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Sawant said schools and panchayats would also be involved in the oath-taking process on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day, in order to improve cleanliness and rein in the garbage menace.

The Chief Minister also said households should start investing in bio-digesters or make them on their own, but said that while the government would look to subsidise bio-digesters, there was no question of the government giving them away for free.

“Home composters cost ₹1,000 to ₹7,000. You could also make one from a bucket,” Mr. Sawant said.

Piling up of garbage on the State’s beaches as well as in rural and urban areas in recent years has been a cause for concern for the government and tourism industry.

A garbage dump in South Goa’s Sonsoddo has been emitting smoke due to a fire triggered by combustible methane gas pockets in the dump, and the government has been unable to douse it. “I am monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis. Four firefighting vehicles are already there. We will be controlling it in a few days,” he said.