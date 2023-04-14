Will travel across country in 2024 to forge Opposition unity, says Nitish

April 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Patna

Enthused Janata Dal (United) workers on Friday welcomed party leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the party’s headquarters in Patna by sprinkling flower petals on his car and shouting slogans that “country’s PM should be like Nitish Kumar”. After having met most of the non-BJP Opposition leaders, including the Congress and the Left, in Delhi recently to forge Opposition’s unity against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Kumar returned to Patna on April 13. The Congress has termed the meeting “historic”.

“Hum haath jod ke prarthana karte hain ki please aiasa nara mat lagayiye. Hum bahut logo se mile hain Delhi mein aur log se milkar saath baith kar, nirnay liya jayega aur hum 2024 mein sab jagah desh mein ghumenge… yehi mera mission hai [I request you all with my folded hands to please do not shout such slogans. I met several people in Delhi and will meet others to sit together and take decision and I’ll travel across country in 2024…this is my mission]”, Mr. Kumar said, addressing party workers and leaders at the JD(U) headquarters’ Karpoori Sabhagar in Patna when party workers shouted slogans “ Desh ka PM kaisa ho, Nitish Kumar jaisa ho (country’s PM should be like Nitish Kumar). Mr. Kumar slammed the BJP, though, without taking the name of the party. “Those who will vote for these people [the BJP] would waste their vote but, those who do not would vote for their development, State’s development and country’s development”, he said.

To meet KCR, Mamata

In Delhi, Mr. Kumar recently met Congress, Left and other leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to mull over Opposition’s unity for the 2024 parliamentary polls. Mr. Kumar, his party JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and others accompanying them appeared satisfied with their meeting with non-BJP leaders in Delhi. Sources in the JD(U) told The Hindu that the non-BJP opposition leaders would meet again in Delhi in the last week of April to take “a step ahead” in their effort of uniting all opposition parties against the BJP. “We’ll all talk to each other soon and decide which party would contest on how many seats and from where”, said Mr. Kumar. Mr. Kumar, said party sources, is likely to meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who too accompanied Mr. Kumar in the meeting with other Opposition leaders in Delhi, is said to have been given the responsibility of talking with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on the issue. Mr. Yadav is family friend and relative of Mr. Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier, JD(U) leaders said the party had proposed “Nitish formula” for Opposition’s unity against the BJP in the 2024 elections. The party has also put up a huge billboard outside the party headquarters in Patna projecting Nitish Kumar as “ Nitikar” (policymaker)”. “The only way to win against Narendra Modi is to follow a one-against-one policy in the 2024 general poll, which means one seat, one candidate from the Opposition against BJP candidate”, senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi had recently said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has taken jibe over Mr. Kumar’s effort for Opposition’s unity against the BJP in the 2024 poll. “There is no vacancy for PM in 2024. Nitish Kumar Mungerilal ke haseen sapne dekh rahe hain [Nitish Kumar is having Mungerilal’s sweet dreams]”, said senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.