Will the entry of BRS in Odisha change its political landscape?

January 27, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Several political leaders, including former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, helping the party find a foothold in the eastern Indian State.

Political commentators are divided on whether the BRS would impact Odisha’s political landscape. While the strategy adopted by the BRS to expand its footprint in Odisha appears to be well-reasoned, it remains to be seen if it will bear dividends amid the political clout held by parties like the BJD, Congress and BJP.

At the heart of the strategy is the plan to tap Telugu-speaking voters in the southern Odisha districts and allure the farming community with the ‘Telangana model’ that promises free electricity, annual crop assistance and death benefits for farmers.

There is a sizeable Telugu-speaking population in eight districts, mostly in the southern region. While the political influence of former Mr. Gamang, and former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi (who also recently joined the party) may have considerably diminished from what it was during their prime, the continue to be prominent tribal faces in Koraput and Rayagada districts.

Mr. Gamang was elected as Lok Sabha member of Koraput district eight times and occupied CM’s post for nine months. While Mr. Pangi went on to win the seat only once, he has a strong following in the tribal community.

“If a fraction of tribal votes and Telugu-speaking votes come together in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts, BRS certainly [will be] a force to reckon with. I am sure that BRS would deploy its top leader to establish communication with Telugu-speaking leaders in the region,” said Rabi Dash, a veteran journalist and political commentator.

The BRS entry into Odisha politics is likely to appeal to the farming community the most. In the past decade, Navnirman Krushak Sangathan has been very active in the coastal districts of Odisha, organising rallies and staging demonstrations with the demand for an increase in minimum support price for farm produces and a fixed salary for the farmers.

“What we have been demanding for farmers in Odisha for years is actually being implemented in the State of Telangana. During our farmer agitation in Odisha, we were ill-treated and attacked by police. To realize our dream, we think BRS is the only political party which is serious about farmers,” said Akshay Kumar, convenor of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan, who joined the BRS along with scores of supporters.

“We identify ourselves with the slogan of BRS — ‘Abki bar kissan sarkar’. If Telangana can give electricity free of cost, crop assistance of ₹10,000 per acre and ex gratia to next in the family of a farmer in the event of death, why can’t other States do the same?” he asked.

Right to Information activist Pradip Pradhan and former MLA Nabin Nanda also recently joined the party. The BRS has roped in a few former MLAs and MPs as well.

Although BRS holds potential in Odisha, the evolution of other national parties over the past two decades presents a gloomy picture for it. In the past, Nationalist Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties have tried to create their own influence in the State’s politics; none of them managed to win even a couple of seats. The NCP won four Assembly seats only when it entered into alliance with BJD in 2009.

Prospects of BJP in southern Odisha districts are likely to be hit badly with the entry of BRS. The anti-BJD votes would get further divided in the Opposition space occupied by BJP, Congress, Left and other parties.

The BRS is known to be a resource-rich party and has the ability to create on-ground momentum. After a few more Odisha leaders join the BRS, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to address a massive farmer rally with a planned congregation of one lakh supporters, said a leader having information about the development.