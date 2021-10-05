Will take strict action in attack on church case: Uttarakhand DGP

Dehradun

05 October 2021 01:11 IST

Police are yet to make any arrest; raids are on

Strict action will be taken against those who vandalised a church in Haridwar’s Roorkee, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Monday, a day after the incident.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Sources said police teams are raiding different places in the search of the accused but so far no success has been achieved.

A mob had vandalised the church, alleging that religious conversions were being carried out there.

Mr. Kumar said incidents of assault and vandalism are “not acceptable” under any circumstances. “We have instructed officers to take strict action against those involved in the act,” he said. Mr. Kumar said adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the church and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government issued a notification empowering the DMs of all 13 districts to use the National Security Act for three months from October to December in view of the possibility of incidents of violence in the State.