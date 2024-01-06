GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will take a decision on Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite 'very soon': Mallikarjun Kharge

January 06, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party members Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal address the media at the party’s office in New Delhi on January 6, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party members Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal address the media at the party’s office in New Delhi on January 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will decide "very soon" on whether he will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

"I have got the invitation. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's former principal secretary had come along with the secretary of the (temple) trust, they have invited me. I will decide on it very soon," Kharge said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi when asked about the invite sent to him for the ceremony.

ALSO READ
Opposition continues to struggle with calibrating a response to Ram temple festivities

Being pressed about a Congress chief minister's remarks on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite, Kharge said, "It is about 'personal astha'... If there is an invite, you can go, anyone else can go."

Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the event, and the Congress had earlier said that their decision would be conveyed at the "right time". Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also been invited for the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend it.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ayodhya / Indian National Congress / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.