Will support fight for law on MSP: Rashtriya Lok Dal

20 November 2021 20:55 IST

Jayant Singh lauds farmers determination on repeal of farm laws

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the contentious farm laws, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh said it was the victory of the unity of farmers, and added that his party would stand by the decision of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

“I assure the agitating farmers that we are with them. We have to fight for a statutory provision on MSP, the rollback of Electricity Amendment Bill and we have to politically damage the Bharatiya Janata Party because it is against the interests of farmers and workers,” the RLD chief said.

Massive rally

Addressing a massive Parivartan Sandesh (message of change) rally in Baghra town of Muzaffarnagar, Mr. Singh said for the first time the Prime Minister of the country publicly apologised. “People thought he had no reverse gear. It is because of your efforts and sacrifice that he had to concede your just demand,” he said.

Mr. Singh, who has been addressing rallies against the farm laws since January, said he had been advising Mr. Modi to step back as “hum to paidayshi ziddi hain (we [the farmers] are born stubborn).”

“History tells us we have pushed back those who have tried to control us. Today, Modiji had to apologise,” he said to huge applause.

Taking a dig at the PM, Mr. Singh said, “Modiji should come on the television in the morning. When he comes in the evening, he flounders… Nobody has seen his academic degrees but he is an expert at lying. Even in yesterday’s address, he said he could not explain the benefits of farm laws to a few farmers. The fact is he failed to mislead them. Farmers understand their profit and loss. They are not ignorant.”

‘Fight not over’

Mr Singh however, cautioned that the fight was incomplete.

“It is just the beginning. The PM’s decision has filled us with new energy. It tells us that we have to become andolanjivi (professional protesters) for just causes. If you stand up for your rights and stay united, the suit-boot ki sarkar would bend.”

Otherwise, he said, one evening you would come to know that the U.P. Sugarcane Supply Act that guarantees payment to sugarcane farmers in 14 days and interest on the amount if not paid was repealed.

He said the party was working towards development of deprived sections of society and appealed to the RLD workers to bring the marginalised to the party fold. “We will give them space in governance. We could not be stopped in Hathras and Lakhimpur. Now we are on the way to Lucknow,” he said.