Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year, says J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Highlighting how the youths from once-militancy-affected Tral, Shopian and Pulwama were hoisting flags and raising slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during the run to I-Day functions in Kashmir, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 13, 2022 the government "will push last nail in the coffin of terrorism in one year".

"We have lost many innocent lives, now it has to stop. The right time has come to strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and its ecosystem. Your younger generation should not face the hardships that their forefathers went through. They must make the nation proud," Mr. Sinha, while referring to the thousands of youth in Tral, Pulwama, paying homage to freedom fighters and raising the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, said.

Mr. Sinha laid foundation stones of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings and inaugurated 1000 'Amrit Sarovars' across J&K UT in Srinagar.

"J&K has been the crown of India. However, some elements hatched conspiracies to destabilize the region and foment trouble. We are committed to restore the last glory of the region. Today, in Pulwama, 10,000 youth are holding tri-colour in their hands. Same is the case with Shopian district and other districts of Kashmir. There is no coercion," he said.

"In Pulwama, 10,000 youth with Tiranga in arms shouting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. This is happening without any coercion and by the will of youth,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister in August 2019 bestowed the UT with a gift of a new dawn of development and prosperity. "For 70 years, the socio-economic system of Jammu and Kashmir was facing a serious crisis and in the last three years, the UT has achieved great strides in the direction of reducing the gap between villages and cities that had only widened in the last seven decades," L-G Sinha said.

The Lt. Governor said that it was our sacred obligation to defend every inch of the motherland and even if we have to sacrifice everything. "We shall be ready," he added.

He said some people, at the behest of the neighbouring country, were trying to create disturbance in J&K. "The neighboring country, which itself is living in misery, can’t do any good to the people of J&K," the Lt. Governor added.

He said peace was a prerequisite for development. "People wearing dark glasses can’t see development taking place in J&K. A record one crore tourists visited J&K this year. Srinagar airport saw 110 flights operating in a day," he added.

Mr. Sinha said no civilian was killed in security force’s firing in the last three years. “We are following the policy of don’t touch innocent people and don’t leave the culprit,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said the party office in Kashmir office was flooded with people taking flags.

"The office distributed 20,000 flags in a day among citizens belonging to all districts of the Valley. This is a big slap on the face of those opposing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative," Mr. Thakur said.