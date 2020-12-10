Will stay in Deputy CM post till MSP is given, says Dushyant Chautala

Amid the ongoing agitation, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the Centre had accepted the demand of farmers on written assurance regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and he was hopeful the issue would soon be resolved.
Talking to journalists here, in response to a question, Mr. Chautala said as long as MSP was being given, he would stay on his post and if there was any threat to MSP, he would be the first to resign.
“The State government has procured unprecedented quantities of ‘bajra’ this season and has already given permission for procurement of additional 55,000 tonnes. The government has also procured cotton, dal [pulses], corn and peanuts on MSP,” he said.
Mr. Chautala said he was in touch with the Centre to put forward the demands of farmers. “I had met with those Ministers who are in the committee holding talks with the farmers. Our party [Jannayak Janta Party] and the State government are also giving suggestions to the Centre in this matter. I am hopeful that farmers will soon understand the benefit. The first and foremost demand of farmers was to include MSP in writing,” he said.
Mr. Chautala said the panchayat elections in the State, due early next year, would be held on time and the government had also written to the Election Commission in this regard.
