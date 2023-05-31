Will reprise case of Digvijaya-era ‘irregularities’ surrounding Indore mall, says Madhya Pradesh BJP chief

May 31, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Indore, May 31

Madhya Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party president V.D. Sharma on May 31 said that a case related to an alleged violation of rules over the construction of a shopping mall, which arose when Digvijaya Singh was MP’s Chief Minister, would be reopened.

He also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s comments in the United States, saying that genes which are symbols of “slavery” were still in his blood.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sharma said: “The case related to the construction of Indore’s shopping mall ‘Treasure Island’, in which Mr. Singh had got the clean chit [from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)], will be reopened soon. It will soon come to the fore how he got a clean chit in this matter.”

The BJP leader did not elaborate about whose orders the case would be reopened on.

Hearing a petition, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had in 2012 directed the CBI to probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of the shopping mall.

It was alleged that in 2002, at the behest of the then CM Digvijaya Singh, the proposal for the construction of this commercial centre was approved by the State government in contravention of rules.

In its final status report submitted to the district court in 2014, the CBI had said that ex-CM Singh, then Chief Secretary A.V. Singh and former housing and Environment Minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh had not had any role in this case.

The Congress recently accused the ruling BJP of indulging in corruption after six idols installed on the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor in temple town Ujjain fell and broke due to gusty winds.

Mr. Sharma targeted former Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Mr. Singh, claiming that the State Secretariat Vallabh Bhavan had been made a centre of corruption under their charge.

The BJP leader said the idols at the Mahakal Lok Corridor fell “due to a natural calamity”, asserting that the State government was “sensitive” to the importance of the matter and would take appropriate steps.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the U.S., Mr. Sharma said, “He will talk as much as he has intelligence. But Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is being appreciated across the world. Mr. Rahul likes only America and Britain because the same genes which are symbols of slavery are still in his blood.”

Mr. Sharma, who represents the Khajuraho constituency in the Lok Sabha, alleged that Mr. Gandhi stood by people working against the integrity of India, hence he was denigrating the PM.

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara, California, on May 30, Mr. Gandhi had said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “one such specimen”.

