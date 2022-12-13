Will remove Public Safety Act if NC comes to power: Omar Abdullah

December 13, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said his party would not contest upcoming Assembly polls on the plank of roads, electricity and water but over the issues cropping up post August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.

“It’s obvious that upcoming Assembly elections will not be contested on roads, electricity and water but over the issues cropping up after August 5, 2019,” said Mr. Abdullah, while addressing a party workers’ function in Anantnag’s Dooru.

Targeting the Centre’s policies in J&K, Mr. Abdullah said, “While mountains are ours, quarrying is done by outsiders. Even people to deliver posts are being brought from outside. Our boys and girls are not deemed to be fit for these jobs. They (the Centre) talk of equality, let them then allow locals from J&K to get employed and work as contractors in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. That will not happen.”

He said the Centre was selective in keeping certain anti-people laws in J&K. “Public Safety Act (PSA) is only in J&K and nowhere in the country. When the NC comes to power, we will remove PSA. We will keep land and jobs for locals. We will safeguard our identity,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said India was not able to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours. “Late (Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee would say ‘friends can be changed but not neighbours’. There is a need to establish friendly relations with our neighboring nations, Pakistan and China, to ensure peace in the subcontinent,” Mr. Abdullah said.