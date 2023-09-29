ADVERTISEMENT

Will pass order in pleas challenging IT Rules on Dec 1: Bombay HC

September 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Mumbai

The new Rules require social media intermediaries to censor or otherwise modify content that relates to the Centre if a government-mandated fact-checking unit (FCU) directs them to do so

The Hindu Bureau

Bombay High court in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Bombay High Court on September 29 said it will pass the order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Information Technology Rules on December 1.

A Division Bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by political satirist Kunal Kamra, Editors Guild of India, and the Association of Indian Magazines and regional channels, challenging the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023.

ALSO READ
No matter how laudable the new IT Rules are, if the effect is unconstitutional, they must go: Bombay High Court

The new Rules require social media intermediaries to censor or otherwise modify content that relates to the Central government if a government-mandated fact-checking unit (FCU) directs them to do so. The FCU would have powers to decide if the content on social media is fake, false, or misleading.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta had said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will not notify the FCU till the court decides the matter.

Also read | Draconian rules: On the impact of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023

The court wondered what part of the information would be fake if a news website puts out content on social media and the FCU calls it “fake news”. “Then, is the source fake or is the information fake?” the court questioned. “What part of it is fake? Can a valid rule operate under such type of ambiguity? What type of a disclaimer could the intermediary put when content is flagged by the FCU?” the court asked.

ALSO READ
Words like fake, false, misleading in IT Rules problematic: Bombay High Court

The Bench also noted that there is very little to achieve by how expansive the amended IT Rules are. It has been Mr. Mehta’s argument was that the Rules are only related to facts and not opinions, parody etc. “But you have to have a mechanism to reach the truth,” the court remarked.

The court concluded the hearing in the matter and said it will pronounce the judgment on December 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US