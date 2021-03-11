Will not seek Mehbooba’s presence, ED tells court

New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will not insist on personal appearance of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti before it in a money laundering case till the court hears her petition against the summons on March 19.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was informed by the ED’s counsel that the agency will not insist on the 61-year-old leader’s appearance for now. The HC was hearing Ms. Mufti’s plea to quash the ED summons.

Ms. Mufti had contended that since her release from preventive detention, she has been facing a series of “hostile acts by the State”. She has accused the ED of conducting a “roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs”.

She added that even her acquaintances and family friends have also been summoned by the agency.