Will not rest till we end proxy war of neighboring country: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

January 26, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the Republic Day function in Jammu on January 26, urged locals to join the fight against terrorism and pledged to end the proxy war of the neighboring country.

“For sustainable development, our society has to be united, courageous and disciplined to fight against those who are promoting, justifying or condoning terrorism. We need to foil the efforts of the terror ecosystem which is trying to draw sustenance and support from individuals or groups. We must isolate such elements who are using double standards to justify terror acts,” Mr. Sinha said.

Without naming Pakistan, the J&K LG said, “We will not rest until we strike the last nail in the coffin of the terror ecosystem and the proxy war of the neighboring country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of locals, including government employees, attended the Republic Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu amid tight security arrangements. The day passed off peacefully across the Kashmir valley. There were no restrictions or internet blockade on the occasion in Kashmir.

Speaking in Jammu, Mr. Sinha said new hopes have taken roots in urban and rural areas of J&K. “Our sincere efforts are focused towards fulfilling the aspirations of people. Rapid socio-economic development tells the tale of a long journey and our moments of accomplishments. Today, J&K is full of self-confidence and we are determined to fulfill the expectations of the common man,” the L-G said.

Referring to the years since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, the LG said, “Over a period of just four years, overcoming countless challenges, we have built a new J&K standing tall and self-reliant.”

He said the first resolution for the year 2024 is to lay the foundation of a new society for the new generation, which is energized with new skills, modern knowledge and a plethora of resources, together contributing in rapid progress of the country.

“The successful conclusion of the G20 summit, on the one hand familiarized the entire world with the economic strength, business capabilities, cultural prosperity, and tourism possibilities of J&K and on the other, dealt a resounding blow to terrorists and enemies of humanity,” the LG said.

He said sincere efforts to revive the traditional wisdom, values of thousands year old civilization, strengthen inclusive cultural ecosystem, promotion of cultural assets along with economic growth for industrial society were being made.

Not mentioning the Assembly elections, the LG said the real strength of our democracy lies at the grassroots. “The administration was fully prepared to conduct timely elections in all Panchayats and urban local bodies, however owing to constitutional obligations to extend reservation and rationalization, the process has been slightly delayed. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a strong three-tier Panchayati Raj system has been established in J&K. We are committed to empower local government institutions and strengthen grassroots governance,” he added.

He said J&K has seen merit-based recruitment for 31,830 positions and an industrial revolution with investment proposals of ₹90,182 crores. “After 2019, industrial investment of more than ₹12,000 crores has either been realized on the ground or is in the pipeline,” he added.

He said the dream of railway connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari shall be fulfilled this year. “Midnight New Year celebrations at Lal Chowk by locals and tourists from across the country, is testimony to positive wind, peace, ambition of common man and growing economic might of smart cities of J&K. Tourism is a way of life. This paradise on earth witnessed a record influx of ₹2.11 crore tourists during the year 2023,” he said.

Apart from popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, there is a significant influx of tourists in offbeat destinations, contributing to the strengthening of the local economy. “After granting industry status to the tourism sector, investment in this sector has seen enormous growth,” he added.

The LG said some nefarious elements with vested interests attempted to provoke the sentiments of the Gujjar Bakarwal brothers regarding reservations. “I want to assure the entire community that under the guidance of PM Modi shall strive continuously to provide you with all facilities, including reservations to improve your standard of living and make you self-reliant. Those who are attempting to mislead our Gujjar Bakarwal brothers are enemies of the nation’s unity and integrity,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.