Will not allow NRC in Bengal, there will be no division on the basis of religion: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured people that she will never allow NRC in the state even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said a citizen’s list on the lines of the exercise in Assam will be carried out across the country.

The TMC supremo sought answers from the BJP over exclusion of 14 lakhs Hindus and Bengalis from the final NRC list in Assam.

“There are few people, who are trying to create disturbance in the state in the name of implementation of NRC. I want to make it very clear, we will never allow NRC in Bengal. No one can take away your citizenship and turn you into a refugee. There can be no division on the basis of religion,” Ms. Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting here.

Before talking about implementing NRC in West Bengal, the BJP should answer why 14 lakhs Hindus and Bengalis were omitted from the final NRC list in Assam, she said.

The proposed implementation of the citizen’s list or the National Register of Citizens in Bengal has created panic claiming 11 lives in the state following the omission of about 19.6 lakh names from the final NRC list in Assam.