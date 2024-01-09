Will not accept derogatory remarks: Sharad Pawar backs PM Modi over Maldives diplomatic row

January 09, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Pune

Expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on January 9 said it was unacceptable if anyone from any other country holding a position made derogatory comments against the Indian Prime Minister.

“He [Mr. Modi] is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes derogatory comments against our PM, we will not accept it,” Mr. Pawar said, speaking at a press conference in Mumbai.

The NCP patriarch further stressed on the need to respect the PM’s post and object to such comments made by someone outside the country.

A diplomatic furore ensued after the deputy Minister of the island nation, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit of January 2.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawar gave a strong indication that all doors for the rebel NCP faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar could be closed in the future.

“We do not have any thoughts within the party about those [Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction] who took such a decision, especially those who are responsible for taking such a decision… our stand about them is clear,” the 83-year-old Mr. Pawar, whose party was split by his nephew in July last year, said.

Following the split, Ajit Pawar and his loyalists have censured Sharad Pawar’s autocratic style of functioning.

Ever since his rebellion, Mr. Ajit Pawar has been taking potshots at his uncle for refusing to ‘retire’ from politics despite his age.

In a riposte to his nephew, Mr. Sharad Pawar said, “If he thinks it is appropriate to talk about my age, then I have nothing to say about it… There is no reason to take this criticism seriously, and it is better to ignore the comments.”

The senior Pawar further said he has already clarified he will not contest elections once his current Rajya Sabha term is over in 2026.

“Till the time my term is over, it is my duty to fight for the rights of the people, work for them and the party. After my term ends, I will not contest. I have said this multiple times in the public domain,” he said.