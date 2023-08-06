Will not abandon Jamui: Chirag Paswan

August 06, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Patna

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday announced that he would seek re-election from Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat he is representing for the second consecutive term.

Mr. Chirag made a statement to the effect in his constituency, amid speculations that he was planning to shift base and move to Hajipur, which his late father Ram Vilas Paswan nurtured over several decades.

"I would not comment much on politics, things like who will contest from where. But I wish to assure the people of Jamui that I am committed to make this district among the most developed ones in Bihar. I came here as a youngster and will be here till I grow old", the 40-year-old leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chirag has been engaged in a tiff with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who represents Hajipur currently and became a Union minister after splitting the LJP two years ago.

While the group headed by Mr. Paras has come to be known as Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, the one helmed by Mr. Chirag is called Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Of late, Mr. Chirag has been claiming that his late father, who chose the Rajya Sabha route in 2019, had wanted him to contest the last Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur.

The claim has been strongly contested by Paras even as an unfazed Mr. Chirag, whom his uncle refuses to acknowledge as a part of the BJP-led NDA, has been asserting that "a candidate of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from Hajipur in 2024".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.